Trai begins open house talks, dialogue on floor price tariffs unlikely

Telecom regulator on Wednesday resumed its customary open house discussion (OHD) on pending matters through videoconference but the issue of floor price of tariffs is unlikely to be taken up via online mode for now, till the ongoing situation arising from the Covid-19 pandemic stabilises, a source said.



The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) source said the regulator may soon come out with a consultation paper dealing with bill shocks in international mobile roaming, that will seek to address the issues faced by consumers in terms of loss of connectivity, and high bills.



The modalities of the consultation paper will be finalised soon, and it may be released within a month.



The has, so far, lined up at least two OHDs - a standard practice followed by it to take verbal inputs from industry and public on specific issues - through video-conference for this month.



The source said in all probability an OHD will also be organised on the issue of “transparency in publishing of tariff offers”, by month end.

Besides, at least 3-4 other OHDs will take place next month through video-conference, and online will be the regular mode for such discussions till things get back to normal.





Even once things are back to normal, OHDs may assume a hybrid format, to ensure increased participation, the source added.



However, the issue of fixing floor price of tariffs may not figure immediately in OHD via video-conference, the source said adding that some of the pending matters are likely to be taken up first.



Also, given the ongoing scenario of pandemic and the difficulties faced by people, may wait for situation to stabilise before it proceeds to the OHD stage on floor price issue, the source said.