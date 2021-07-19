Training starts in 607 districts under third phase of PMKVY: Pradhan

Training has started in 607 districts across 32 states/Union Territories under the third phase of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) 2020-22, was informed on Monday.

Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister said that under Phase III of PMKVY, the target is to train 8 lakh candidates with an outlay of Rs 948.90 crore.

"Under Phase III of PMKVY 2020-22, as on 10.07.2021, the training started in 607 districts across 32 States/Union Territories," he said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

In a separate reply, he said under the scheme, as of July 10, 1.12 lakh candidates have been trained; out of which, 0.57 lakh candidates are women that is around 51 per cent of total trained candidates.

He informed that till June, Rs 193.1 crore has been released to implementing agencies, which is 20.35 per cent of the total outlay of the scheme.

In another reply, the minister said 70,823 migrant workers were trained and 59,888 assessed as of July 10 in Assam, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

