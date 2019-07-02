Two new freight corridors of railways to cost around Rs 1.23 trillion

After completion of the much-anticipated Eastern and Western Dedicated Freight Corridors (DFCs) by 2021, the Railways is likely to take up the East-West DFC (EWDFC) and East-Coast DFC (ECDFC), which are expected to be completed by 2027.

According to a new project appreciation report by the Railways subsidiary RITES, these two projects alone are estimated to cost around Rs 1.23 trillion and may handle over 1,500 million tonne traffic by 2041-42. The project completion cost was estimated based on the current price till 2026-27 by considering 5 per cent annual inflation on ...