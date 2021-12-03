UIDAI working on getting future technology for better service delivery: CEO

-
ALSO READ
No outages in facility linking Aadhaar with PAN, EPFO: UIDAI
Eat Better raises undisclosed funding from GetVantage to fuel expansion
Location-tech firm Locale.ai raises $1.3 mn from Chiratae, Better Capital
Does Parag Agrawal's elevation as CEO mean Twitter's coming of age?
Vinod Kannan to take charge as Vistara CEO from January 1 in brass rejig
-
The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the agency that administers Aadhaar, is preparing for the use of future technology such as quantum computing and blockchain for better service delivery, Chief Executive Officer Saurabh Garg said on Friday.
"We are looking at issue example of quantum resistant cryptography that would be required, how we can harness the smartphone capabilities for authentication, and blockchain also, how do we de-centralized that (Aadhaar database)," Garg said in conversation with Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma at InFinity Forum organised by International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) and Bloomberg.
Garg added that the UIDAI would look at partnering with other nations and help them learn from India's Aadhaar example.
"We think that going forward, we will be happy to collaborate with other nations on how digital identity, the resilience of having it over 1.3 billion people. Other countries can use our architecture, our systems. We would like to collaborate with international organizations also in building an international institution for standards for national identity," he said.
The UIDAI system handles more than 50 million authentications per day. As much as 99.5 per cent of the population now has it as its basic identity, in addition to enabling access to various services of the government.
Sharma said Paytm and Paytm Payments Bank are a "tremendous beneficiary" of Aadhaar authentications, which have reduced the time and effort required for the know-your-customer (KYC) process by using APIs.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU