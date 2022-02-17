United Arab Emirates, India to sign trade, investment deal on Friday

The United Arab Emirates and India will sign a and agreement on Friday during a virtual summit attended by the countries two leaders, Emirati media reported.

de facto ruler Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will witness the signing of the UAE-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

The agreement will "usher in a new era of economic cooperation and unlock greater avenues for and investment," state agency WAM reported late on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; editing by Richard Pullin)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)