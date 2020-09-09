UP plans exclusive retail chain to market ethnic, indigenous products

After roping in ace fashion designers Ritu Beri and J J Valaya to promote indigenous handicrafts, the is now planning to launch exclusive retail outlets to market the state’s pool of ethnic products.

While, a majority of these outlets would be set up in UP, stores will also be launched in other states. According to sources, a proposal in this regard is now pending before the state cabinet for approval, which is expected soon.

A standard outlet will span 100 sq mt at prominent markets, shopping malls, airports, railway stations etc. Under the scheme, which will be partly financially supported by the state government, any government, semi-government or private organisation can apply to run these proposed outlets.

The stores will be launched under the flagship One District-One Product (ODOP) scheme of the Adityanath government.

In order to promote indigenous under the ODOP programme, the state has already been firming up alliances with organisations and companies, including ecommerce biggies such as and to provide a global marketing platform to such products, which include leather goods, textiles, wood carvings, brassware, glassware, marble products, carpets etc.

Meanwhile, the products lined up for promotion in the first phase by the state comprise ethnic fabrics and textiles such as Chikan and Khadi, home decor, perfumes, carpets, leather products, etc.

The fashion designers were roped in to help the state revive handicrafts, which were in the dire need of technological interventions and contemporary positioning to appeal to the masses.

“Each of the fashion designers would be allocated different regions associated with distinct handicraft or industry to chalk out the strategy to revive and promote them,” UP Additional Chief Secretary, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) and Export Promotion, Navneet Sehgal had told Business Standard.

They will co-ordinate with the local artisans and entrepreneurs for capacity building in the areas of contemporary design, packaging, branding, marketing and quality control through handholding and training exercises.





“We will extend full support to our partner fashion designers in taking forward the agenda of promoting our This will not only augment the income of artisans under the ODOP scheme, but also improve their socio-economic levels,” Sehgal noted.

The ODOP scheme was launched by the Adityanath government in 2018 to promote the traditional and indigenous handicrafts through state support in terms of setting up of new enterprises, bank credit and marketing.

In fact, the state is mulling over a new export promotion policy to increase shipments even as the government eyes doubling annual exports to Rs 2.4 trillion in the next three years.

The state is looking to tap the lucrative global textile supply chain by providing a competitive avenue to international buyers, who are currently procuring textiles and fabrics from China.