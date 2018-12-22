Urjit Patel was never quite the picture of courage: Yashwant Sinha

Former Union Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha was one of the earliest to back Narendra Modi as the prime ministerial candidate of the BJP. Now, he is one of Modi's most vocal critics. In his book titled India Unmade: How the Modi Government Broke the Economy, released on Saturday, Sinha explains his reasons to Archis Mohan.

Edited excerpts: You were one of Narendra Modi's earliest supporters. What changed? I was one of the first to suggest Modi should be the (Bharatiya Janata Party’s) prime ministerial candidate. The people gave us a massive mandate after three decades. ...