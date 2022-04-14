India, US mull using Indian shipyards for maintenance of American vessels

-
ALSO READ
Timeline for mandatory use of Indian flag on SCI vessels may be shortened
SARS-CoV-2 can damage heart blood vessels without infecting them: Study
Three shipyards account for bulk of Rs 44,000 cr banks lost to the industry
Alang's recycling yard turns wary of future amid spike in cruise vessels
Indo-US bilateral defence ties to stay on ambitious course: Pentagon
-
In a small but significant move, India and the US have decided to explore the possibilities of Indian shipyards not only maintaining but also repairing American navy ships.
This is expected to not only further boost the India-US defence trade, but also bring additional business to the Indian shipyards.
The decision was taken during the India-US 2+2 ministerial that was held here on Monday.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken along with Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin led the American delegation while the Indian delegation was led by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
"To further enhance defence industrial cooperation in the naval sector, both sides agreed to explore possibilities of utilising the Indian shipyards for repair and maintenance of ships of the US Maritime Sealift Command (MSC) to support mid-voyage repair of US Naval ships," said the joint statement issued after the 2+2 Dialogue.
Over the past one decade, there has been enhanced cooperation between Indian and American militaries, in particular among the militaries in the Indo-Pacific region.
Notably, Military Sealift Command ships are made up of a core fleet of ships owned by the United States Navy and others under long-term-charter augmented by short-term or voyage-chartered ships.
Acknowledging that the navies have been a driving force in advancing the United States and India's shared interests in the Indian Ocean Region and the wider Indo-Pacific, the ministers discussed opportunities to further advance and deepen maritime cooperation, including in underwater domain awareness, according to a joint statement.
It also took note of India's focus on developing its domestic capabilities and helping to ensure reliable defence supplies.
The statement said that the ministers were committed to work closely across their respective governments on co-production, co-development, cooperative testing of advanced systems, investment promotion, and the development of Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facilities in India.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU