Lack of planning by Maharashtra reason for coal shortage: Union Minister

Union Minister Raosaheb Danve has said that lack of planning by the Maharashtra government has led to the shortage of coal and the resultant power shortage in the state.
Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, the Union minister of state for railway, coal and mines accused the Mahavikas Aghadi government of not storing enough coal, which has caused power shortage.
"The MVA is raising a hue and cry about shortage of coal. If the state government had prepared a plan in advance, it would not have faced power shortage," Danve said.
The Centre has enough coal and it has never refused to give the same to the state, he said.
"The country produces 80 per cent of coal and 20 per cent is imported by power companies. Though Maharashtra owes Rs 3,000 crore to the Centre for purchase of coal, we have never refused to provide the resource," the minister claimed.
The state government should have made provisions for storage of coal. It is not the Centre's responsibility to provide power, the onus is on the state government to supply electricity to farmers and industrialists, he said.
The state government should purchase power from Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, Danve added.
