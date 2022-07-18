US talks with India on price cap on Russian oil 'encouraging': Yellen

By Andrea Shalal

SEOUL (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary described as "encouraging" talks with about a proposed price cap on Russian oil that Washington is pushing to drive down and make it harder for Moscow to fund its war in .

Yellen, who arrived in Seoul on Monday evening, told Reuters in an interview en route to the South Korean capital that she was feeling generally positive about the initiative.

"We'll see where they come out. The conversations I've had have generally been encouraging," Yellen said aboard a military aircraft on her way from Indonesia to South Korea.

A senior Treasury official said had made no promises on the oil price cap, but was working with the and had not "expressed hostility to this idea".

Yellen told reporters on Saturday that she had held productive bilateral meetings about the proposed price cap with more than six counterparts on the sidelines of a meeting of Group of 20 finance officials on the Indonesian island of Bali.

The Treasury said she met there with officials from Saudi Arabia, Australia, South Africa, Turkey and Singapore.

Yellen spoke with her Indian counterpart before leaving for Asia, but did not meet him in Bali, a senior Treasury official said. Other senior U.S. Treasury officials have been in touch with lower-level Indian officials as well, the official said.

