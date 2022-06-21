Janet Yellen says gasoline tax holiday worth considering as anti-inflation

-
ALSO READ
Didn't push for cuts in Covid-19 relief package, says Janet Yellen
US Treasury Secretary Yellen sees possible 'soft landing' for US economy
Oil prices rise on China's demand recovery, gasoline at an all-time high
US economy has never worked fairly for Black Americans: Janet Yellen
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen expects US inflation to 'remain high'
-
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday that a gasoline tax holiday should be considered as a way to address inflation, even if it is "not perfect" and may not result in all of the reduction passed on to consumers.
Yellen, speaking to reporters after meetings with Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland in Toronto, said that research suggested that there was likely a higher pass-through rate for cutting higher state fuel taxes than the generally lower federal taxes of 18.4 cents a gallon for gasoline and 24.4 cents for diesel. The levels are unchanged since 1993.
"I think the research suggests that there's reasonably high pass-through when the state does it to prices at the pump, not full, but reasonably high," Yellen said. "At the federal level, we have lower much lower gas taxes than at the state level, and the evidence is more mixed."
High fuel prices have been "a substantial burden on American households," Yellen said. A fuel tax holiday that temporarily eliminates such taxes, "while not perfect, it is something that should be under consideration" to address inflation, she said.
Yellen rejected the idea of reviving the Canada-U.S. Keystone XL oil pipeline project as a way to ease upward pressure on near-term oil prices caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
U.S. President Joe Biden on his first day in office rejected the permit for Keystone XL, which would have carried modified bitumen from Canada's oil sands to refineries in the U.S. Midwest and Gulf Coast, arguing that it would lock in decades of carbon intensive fossil fuel use in the United States.
"I don't think it's something that even if it were allowed, would take years to come into completion, so I don't see it as a short-term measure to address the current situation," Yellen said. "And longer term, We remain committed to our climate change objectives. But, you know, it's really up to the president to consider."
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Robert Birsel)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU