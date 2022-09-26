Uttar Pradesh tops GeM chart with GMV of more than Rs 24,000 crore

The government has emerged as the top buyer on the Government (GeM) portal with a gross merchandise value (GMV) of more than Rs 24,000 crore.

The central government’s GeM portal, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August 2016, is an end-to-end e-marketplace, where commonly used goods and services are procured by the central and different state government organisations and wings.

The move aims to promote indigenous industries and new micro, small and medium enterprises and usher in transparency and competition in the government purchase spectrum.

“In 2021-22, the state clocked a procurement value of Rs 11,274 crore, which is more than 10 per cent of the total GeM procurement that fiscal year. So far, the state has made purchases worth over Rs 24,000 crore,” said Kumar Chandrahas Jha, chief executive officer of GeM at the Union commerce and industry ministry.

In UP, nearly 14,000 buyers and 428,000 sellers are onboard the platform. The Centre felicitated UP with the Best Buyer Award in 2018 and Super Buyer Award in 2019. The value of GeM procurement by the government in 2021-22 is nearly double the value clocked by the state the previous fiscal year.

Across India, the GeM portal reported a total GMV of Rs 1 trillion in 2021-22, while the total value of the procurement since its commissioning crossed its Rs 3-trillion benchmark. At present, about 62,000 government sector buyers and 5.1 million sellers and service providers are registered with GeM.

The Centre has incrementally been expanding the GeM shopping basket by offering over 300 services and 10,000 goods categories for government sector buyers.