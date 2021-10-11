Vaishnaw, DoT secy make first test call on indigenously developed 4G tech

-
ALSO READ
Man for all reasons: Ashwini Vaishnaw, minister of Railways, Comms & IT
IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reviews work on supercomputing, Meity projects
Rail Min Ashwini Vaishnaw reviews Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project
IT rules 2021 empowering, protecting users, asserts Ashwini Vaishnaw
Railways lost 2,903 employees due to coronavirus: Ashwini Vaishnaw
-
First test call on indigenously-developed 4G technology, installed in BSNL network for trial, was made on Sunday by Department of Telecom secretary to Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, an official statement said.
To achieve the dream of Atmanirbhar Bharat in creating Indian telecom equipment for the globe, BSNL is conducting a Proof of Concept (PoC) with Tata Consultancy Services and state-run telecom research organisation C-DOT in Chandigarh, the statement said.
The PoC aims to install, integrate and test the 4G equipment in BSNL's network for establishing its suitability for commercial deployment.
"Made first call over Indian 4G network of BSNL (Designed and Made in India). PM @narendramodi Ji's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat taking shape," Vaishnaw said in a tweet.
An official statement said that the the first test call was made from 4G network which is designed, developed and made in India, under installation in BSNL at Chandigarh.
"K Rajaraman, Secretary Telecom Government of India, originated an IP video call from the equipment under installation to Honorable Minister of Communication, IT & Railways Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw. Data browsing and video streaming was also demonstrated," the statement said.
Rajaraman, along with BSNL chairman and managing director P K Purwar, C-DoT executive director Dr Rajkumar Upadhyaya and senior officials from TCS visited Chandigarh to review the PoC installation and performance.
"The 4G core equipment is deployed in the Manimajra telephone exchange. TCS has also installed 4G radio equipment at 5 locations in Chandigarh. The core and Radio equipment of TCS is under integration with BSNL's equipment," the statement said.
BSNL is in the process of deploying a pan-India 4G network. It has sought support of Rs 40,000 crore from the government out of which it wants to use Rs 20,000 crore for the purchase of indigenously developed 4G technology.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU