Vidal Health Insurance buys Vipul MedCorp TPA for an undisclosed amount

Vidal TPA has acquired Vipul MedCorp Insurance TPA for an undisclosed amount, making it the largest third-party administrator (TPA) in this space after Medi Assist Insurance TPA.

The combined entity is expected to manage premiums to the tune of Rs 2,000 crore in 2021-22 and a TPA fee of over Rs 200 crore. In 2020-21 (FY21), the combined entity will close with a TPA fee of Rs 160 crore.

As a standalone company, Vidal Health will close FY21 with approx­imately Rs 100 crore. A TPA is a body that processes insurance claims admissible under the Mediclaim policy.

In general, these admin­istrators are independent, but can also act as an entity belonging to the These bodies are licensed by the insura­nce regulator. Currently, there are 23 TPAs registered with the insurance regulator.