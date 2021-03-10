Vidal Health Insurance buys Vipul MedCorp TPA for an undisclosed amount

-
Vidal Health Insurance TPA has acquired Vipul MedCorp Insurance TPA for an undisclosed amount, making it the largest third-party administrator (TPA) in this space after Medi Assist Insurance TPA.
The combined entity is expected to manage premiums to the tune of Rs 2,000 crore in 2021-22 and a TPA fee of over Rs 200 crore. In 2020-21 (FY21), the combined entity will close with a TPA fee of Rs 160 crore.
As a standalone company, Vidal Health will close FY21 with approximately Rs 100 crore. A TPA is a body that processes insurance claims admissible under the Mediclaim policy.
In general, these administrators are independent, but can also act as an entity belonging to the insurers. These bodies are licensed by the insurance regulator. Currently, there are 23 TPAs registered with the insurance regulator.
