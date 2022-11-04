JUST IN
West Bengal exports Haringhata brand meat to Qatar, other countries
Why does the RBI have to write a letter to govt over inflation?
Basavaraj Bommai invites Airbus to set up manufacturing unit in Karnataka
Govt identifying spectrum bands for machine communication and IoT
Agriculture minister launches portal on national mission on natural farming
Dixon to Lava, Indian firms in JV talks with Chinese electronics players
SC approves timeline for IOA executive committee poll to be held on Dec 10
Loans worth Rs 20 trillion disbursed under MUDRA scheme, says PM Modi
Parliamentary panel to seek explanation over EPFO plan rejection
Randi Zuckerberg bats for more women to participate in Web3, crypto
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
What does Nobel laureate Douglas Diamond think of dominance of PSBs?
Business Standard

West Bengal exports Haringhata brand meat to Qatar, other countries

We will be exporting meat to multiple countries, having received an approval from the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA)

Topics
West Bengal | Meat exports | Qatar

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

import, export

West Bengal has started exporting meat labelled with the state government-owned Haringhata brand to Qatar, ahead of the FIFA World Cup football tournament, officials said.

State minister for Animal Resources Development Swapan Debnath on Thursday said that besides Qatar, the state will also be sending goat and sheep meat from its processing centre in Haringhata -- owned by West Bengal Livestock Development Corporation to countries such as Kuwait, Hong Kong and Maldives.

"We will be exporting meat to multiple countries, having received an approval from the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA)," he stated.

Debnath said that the department would urge its "agents" to push for a deal with the authorities responsible for food supply during the tournament.

"We have received a contract for exporting 1.2 metric tonne of meat. Around seven tonne will be sent in six batches in a month," the minister added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on West Bengal

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 09:20 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.