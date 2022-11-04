JUST IN
Agriculture minister launches portal on national mission on natural farming
Business Standard

Govt identifying spectrum bands for machine communication and IoT

With an eye on leveraging IoT, machine to machine communications, and advanced cloud-based services, the government is looking to set aside select spectrum bands for use cases

Topics
indian government | Department of Telecommunications | telecom sector

Subhayan Chakrborty 

telecom, trai, mobile, data, internet, smarphone, tech, 4g, 5g, tower, spectrum auction

With an eye on leveraging Internet of Things (IoT), machine to machine communications, and advanced cloud-based services, the government is looking to set aside select spectrum bands for use cases outside traditional human communications.

Rather than auction these bands, the government will administratively allocate these for a range of uses which are expected to promote local manufacturing, innovation and development of indigenous technology, officials said.

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 00:05 IST

