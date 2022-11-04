Basavaraj Bommai invites Airbus to set up manufacturing unit in Karnataka

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday invited French companies to set up manufacturing units in the state.

The Chief Minister was speaking after inaugurating the French-Indo Chamber of Commerce here on Thursday.

Noting that many French companies are present in Karnataka, Bommai invited French major to set up its manufacturing unit in the state.

"The state has a big manufacturing base in the aerospace sector. The state government is ready to extend full cooperation to to set up its unit here," he said.

Bommai also said both India and France can further boost their mutual cooperation, pointing at India's strides in IT/BT, aerospace, renewable energy and other sectors.

"Be a partner in India's economic development. Both India and are ideal for investment and the French companies are welcome here. For this purpose, the Global Investors' Meet is being hosted."

--IANS

pvn/arm

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)