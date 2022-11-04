Basavaraj Bommai invites Airbus to set up manufacturing unit in Karnataka

-
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday invited French aerospace companies to set up manufacturing units in the state.
The Chief Minister was speaking after inaugurating the French-Indo Chamber of Commerce here on Thursday.
Noting that many French aerospace companies are present in Karnataka, Bommai invited French aerospace major Airbus to set up its manufacturing unit in the state.
"The state has a big manufacturing base in the aerospace sector. The state government is ready to extend full cooperation to Airbus to set up its unit here," he said.
Bommai also said both India and France can further boost their mutual cooperation, pointing at India's strides in IT/BT, aerospace, renewable energy and other sectors.
"Be a partner in India's economic development. Both India and Karnataka are ideal for investment and the French companies are welcome here. For this purpose, the Global Investors' Meet is being hosted."
First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 06:38 IST
