Agriculture minister launches portal on national mission on natural farming

Minister on Thursday launched a portal on National Mission on Natural Farming (NMNF) for the benefit of the farming community.

The NMNF portal (http://naturalfarming.dac.gov.in) -- developed by the ministry -- was launched in the first steering committee meeting of the National Natural Farming Mission here.

The portal contains all the information about the mission, implementation outline, resources, implementation progress, farmer registration, blog etc., which will be useful for the farmers. Also, this website will help in promoting natural farming in the country, an official statement said.

Tomar, who chaired the committee, said the mission of natural farming in the country would be taken forward with everyone's cooperation.

In this regard, the minister asked the officers to coordinate with the state governments and central departments and enable market linkage so that the farmers get more ease in selling their products.

Union Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh and Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Uttar Pradesh Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, Union Agriculture Secretary Manoj Ahuja and senior officers of various ministries were present in the meeting.

The Jal Shakti Minister said his ministry has made a roadmap to promote natural farming and identified 75 Sahakar Ganga villages in the first phase by signing an MoU with Sahkar Bharti and training has been given to the farmers.

The UP Agriculture Minister said that under the Namami Gange Project, the promotion of natural farming has been started in the state. A target has been set to work in every block and master training has been done.

It was informed in the meeting that more than 4.78 lakh hectares of the additional area have been brought under natural farming in 17 states from December 2021. 7.33 lakh farmers have taken initiative in natural farming.

About 23,000 programmes have been organised for the sanitisation and training of farmers. Natural farming is being implemented in 1.48 lakh hectares on the banks of river Ganga in four states, the statement added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)