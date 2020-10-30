Won't spare any way in maintaining level-playing field in e-commerce: Govt

Minister of State for Commerce Som Parkash on Friday said the government will not spare any efforts in maintaining a level-playing field in e-commerce and stressed that violation of government policy "will not be tolerated any more".

He was speaking via video conferencing at the event to launch the logo of upcoming e-commerce portal 'BharatEMarket' of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT).

Quoting the minister, the traders' body said "he assured that government will not spare any efforts in maintaining an even level-playing field in e-commerce business and stressed that violation of government policy will not be tolerated any more".

The minister further said the Centre is committed to provide equal opportunities to all to make optimum use of e-commerce ecosystem in larger interest of the country and its people.

At the logo launch, CAIT made a declaration that no goods of Chinese origin will be sold on BharatEmarket. The portal will be launched in December this year.

