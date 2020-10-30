Development works worth Rs 4,654 cr completed at Rajasthan refinery

-
Development works worth Rs 4,654 crore have been completed at Pachpadra refinery in Rajasthan's Barmer district, Additional Chief Secretary, Mines and Petroleum, Subodh Agarwal said on Friday.
He said the refinery is a dream project of the Rajasthan government and efforts are being made to complete the project work by October 2022 and start commercial production by March 2023.
According to a statement, Agarwal held a review meeting of the project through a video conference.
He said the special feature of this joint venture -- HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Limited (HRRL)-- between HPCL and the Rajasthan government is that both the refinery and the petrochemical complex are being built here in an integrated manner. The refinery will produce products of BS-6 standard.
Agarwal said 13 process units, including nine refineries and four petrochemicals units, will be set up in the refinery and the basic design engineering work has been completed.
A reservoir of 20950 cubic metres has been constructed at the refinery site. Similarly, the survey work for laying Barmer crude oil pipeline, natural gas and water pipeline has been completed, while the survey work for laying of imported Arab mix crude oil pipeline is going on, according to the statement.
The laying of the water pipeline from Bangudi to the refinery is almost complete.
MK Surana, CMD, HRRL underlined the importance of the project and said that Barmer refinery is one of the biggest and ambitious projects in the country.
The project is worth Rs 4,3129 crore and development works of Rs 4,654 crore have been completed and work order of Rs 22,495 crore has been given, the statement added.
