JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Crude oil eases on Iran deal prospects after nearing $120 a barrel
Business Standard

World today wants to emulate India's growth story, says Piyush Goyal

He also said PM Gati Shakti national master plan is a game changer which would be adopted by the whole world

Topics
Piyush Goyal | India growth story | Narendra Modi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal briefs press on Cabinet decisions, at National Media Centre in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)
Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal. (Photo: PTI)

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said several countries have evinced interest in India's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative and want to emulate its growth story.

He also said PM Gati Shakti national master plan is a game changer which would be adopted by the whole world.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year launched the Rs 100 lakh crore national master plan for multi-modal connectivity that aims to develop infrastructure to reduce logistic costs and boost the economy.

"Today other countries are also talking about programmes similar to Aatmanirbhar Bharat. The world today wants to emulate the India story," Goyal said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, March 04 2022. 02:06 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.