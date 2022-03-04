World today wants to emulate India's growth story, says Piyush Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister on Thursday said several countries have evinced interest in India's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative and want to emulate its growth story.

He also said PM Gati Shakti national master plan is a game changer which would be adopted by the whole world.

Prime Minister last year launched the Rs 100 lakh crore national master plan for multi-modal connectivity that aims to develop infrastructure to reduce logistic costs and boost the economy.

"Today other countries are also talking about programmes similar to Aatmanirbhar Bharat. The world today wants to emulate the India story," Goyal said.

