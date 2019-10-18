Worst is yet to come in residential real estate: Xander founder Sid Yog

Global investor The Xander Group was recently in the news for floating a Rs 1,750-crore industrial real estate platform and buying malls and land parcels. SID YOG, founder of Xander, tells Raghavendra Kamath about the investor’s strategy in new asset classes such as warehousing and how it is navigating in the non-banking financial company (NBFC) space.

Edited excerpts: Several firms have announced industrial real estate platforms since 2017. Why did Xander think of it now? We have been investing in industrial assets since 2006 through our opportunistic limited-life funds. ...