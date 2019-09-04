X, Y, Z and SPG: A look at the various levels of VIP protection in India

In August this year, the Narendra Modi government decided to withdraw the SPG security cover provided to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, and reduce his protection level to a Z-plus cover instead.

What is Special Protection Group cover? On October 31, 1984, Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her own bodyguards and her son Rajiv Gandhi was sworn in to replace her. While the popular Prime Minister’s assassination caused massive political upheaval, it also brought to focus the gaps in security of one of India’s most important constitutional ...