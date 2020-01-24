Yogi Adityanath credits investors for UP's positive image makeover

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister on Friday said investors and entrepreneurs from the state had helped the government change the erstwhile negative perception about the state.

Addressing the UP Divas (UP Foundation Day) function here, Adityanath claimed that entrepreneurs belonging to the state should be credited for cultivating a positive image of UP as the preferred investment destination in the country.

“While the state government engages with the industrialists and investors from outside at various levels, we should acknowledge the fact that the state entrepreneurs, who were earlier apprehensive about investing in UP, decided to take the risk for making fresh investments,” he claimed.

Seven prominent UP based entrepreneurs and exporters would be feted by the state government during the ongoing three-day UP Divas celebrations here.

Meanwhile, the CM noted that the state’s flagship ‘One District, One Product’ (ODOP) scheme for the promotion of indigenous industries and handicrafts was today the best such programme in India.

“The ODOP scheme has helped the state post highest growth in industrial exports last year at 28 per cent compared to 7-8 per cent by the peer states,” Adityanath underlined. During 2018-19 financial year, UP had clocked industrial export growth of 28 per cent at Rs 1.14 trillion in 2018-19 compared to nearly Rs 89,000 crore in the previous fiscal year.

Launched in 2018, the ODOP scheme is aimed at reviving UP’s indigenous industries through financial, marketing and training support with the help of banks, knowledge partners and private marketing entities, including ecommerce.

The MSME sector accounted for 80 per cent of UP’s exports worth Rs 1.14 trillion in 2018-19. The sector generates nearly 60 per cent of the industrial output and ranks second after agriculture in highest employment generation.

Meanwhile, the state is targetting to facilitate business loans worth more than Rs 62,000 crore to the beleaguered MSME sector in the current financial year 2019-20. The figure of Rs 62,000 crore is 20 per cent higher than the target of Rs 51,808 crore in MSME lending fixed for the commercial banks in UP for 2019-20.

Meanwhile, the CM also appreciated the UP sportspersons for their contribution towards the positive image makeover of the state by representing in various national and international sports meets.

The state has the provision of awarding Rs 6 crore, Rs 4 crore and Rs 2 crore to UP sportspersons respectively wining gold, silver and bronze medals at the Olympics.

Similarly, the winners of gold, silver and bronze medals at the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games respectively are given cash reward of Rs 50 lakh, Rs 30 lakh and Rs 15 lakh.

Meanwhile, the CM also announced the launch of 18 Atal Bihari Vajpayee residential schools for the children of poor families. They would provide free education and meals to pupils.