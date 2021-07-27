30 Delhi govt schools will come under new education board from 2021-22

-
ALSO READ
Union Budget 2021: Allocation for education pared by 6.13%, boost for KVs
Delhi cabinet approves opening 100 schools of specialised excellence
Schools, colleges reopen after a gap of ten months in Manipur
West Bengal schools reopen after 11 months for classes 9-12
FM announces key takeaways for education sector in Union Budget 2021
-
The newly formed Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE) will affiliate 30 government schools from the 2021-22 academic session, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Tuesday.
Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, said the government will launch 20 Schools of Specialised Excellence (SoSE) by August 15.
The decisions were taken at the second General Body meeting of DBSE and SoSE, chaired by Sisodia.
"The Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE) will affiliate 30 Delhi Government schools in the session 2021-22. We will roll out this year with 20 Schools of Specialised Excellence and 10 general schools. The 20 Schools of Specialised Excellence (SoSE) spread across Delhi to be launched by August 15," Sisodia said.
"These schools will cater to students in grades 9 to 12 who have special aptitude and interest in specific domains of study such as Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), Humanities, Performing and Visual Arts, and high-end 21st Century Skills. Of these 20 SoSEs in the first phase, 8 schools would specialise in STEM, 5 schools each specialise in Humanities and high-end 21st Century Skills, and 2 schools specialising in Performing and Visual Arts," he added.
Sisodia further said that in the next academic session, a total of about 100 Schools of Specialised Excellence will be formed -- with all four domains in every educational zone of Delhi -- so that children of all parts of Delhi can access specialised schools in their neighbourhoods.
"In order to create progressive curriculum and assessment structures for Delhi schools, the Delhi Board of School Education is partnering with the renowned research and assessment organisation Australian Council for Educational Research (ACER) which is credited with designing the globally recognised Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA)," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor