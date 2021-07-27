30 Delhi govt schools will come under new education board from 2021-22

The newly formed Delhi Board of School (DBSE) will affiliate 30 government schools from the 2021-22 academic session, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Tuesday.

Sisodia, who also holds the portfolio, said the government will launch 20 Schools of Specialised Excellence (SoSE) by August 15.

The decisions were taken at the second General Body meeting of DBSE and SoSE, chaired by Sisodia.

"The Delhi Board of School (DBSE) will affiliate 30 schools in the session 2021-22. We will roll out this year with 20 Schools of Specialised Excellence and 10 general schools. The 20 Schools of Specialised Excellence (SoSE) spread across Delhi to be launched by August 15," Sisodia said.

"These schools will cater to students in grades 9 to 12 who have special aptitude and interest in specific domains of study such as Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), Humanities, Performing and Visual Arts, and high-end 21st Century Skills. Of these 20 SoSEs in the first phase, 8 schools would specialise in STEM, 5 schools each specialise in Humanities and high-end 21st Century Skills, and 2 schools specialising in Performing and Visual Arts," he added.

Sisodia further said that in the next academic session, a total of about 100 Schools of Specialised Excellence will be formed -- with all four domains in every educational zone of Delhi -- so that children of all parts of Delhi can access specialised schools in their neighbourhoods.

"In order to create progressive curriculum and assessment structures for Delhi schools, the Delhi Board of School Education is partnering with the renowned research and assessment organisation Australian Council for Educational Research (ACER) which is credited with designing the globally recognised Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA)," he said.

