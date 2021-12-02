ADB approves Rs 3,752 cr funding to govt for enhancing school education

Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved nearly Rs 3,752 crore funding to the government for enhancing quality of school and also mitigate the impact of coronavirus pandemic on students' learning.

has approved USD 500 million (about Rs 3,752 crore) loan to help the government of India improve the quality of the country's school and mitigate the impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic on students' learning, stated on Thursday.

The loan supports the Integrated Scheme for School (Samagra Shiksha) and the new Exemplar School Initiative of the Ministry of Education (MOE) to improve education quality by focusing on inclusive and equitable learning outcomes.

About 1,800 government schools will be transformed into exemplar schools in the states of Assam, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, and Uttarakhand, said.

Exemplar schools will demonstrate quality learning environments and effective learning, which will become a model for replication in other government schools across India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)