AICTE okays Geospatial Science And Technology as subject in GATE, NET exams

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) on Wednesday approved the inclusion of 'Geospatial Science And Technology' as a subject for students competing for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE), National Eligibility Test (NET) for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), and lectureship in Indian universities and colleges, including IITs and NITs.
This will benefit an increasing number of students opting for the subject at different levels, and help in the evolution of Geospatial Ecosystem in the country, an official statement said. AICTE gave nod for the inclusion of Geospatial subject in GATE and NET examination on the recommendation of the National Geospatial Task Force Report 2013 under the Chairmanship of former Isro Chairman, Dr K Kasturirangan.
According to the official statement, the Department of Science and Technology (DST) have highlighted the need for Geospatial subject especially in GATE and NET examination at different forums.
“Geospatial science and technology is a rapidly evolving subject that forms the backbone of a plethora of planning, development and governance activities with unprecedented opportunities both in the government and private sectors,” Prof Ashutosh Sharma, Secretary, DST, said in a statement.
