AILET 2023 exam date announced, forms available on Sept 7; know more
Business Standard

AMU entrance test results 2022 declared for UG courses; check details here

AMU entrance test results 2022 has been declared for various undergraduate (UG) programmes, including- BA LLB, BTech, BSc and BCom courses

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

AMU has also released the roll-number wise merit list of candidates who have qualified AMU entrance exam

The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has released the entrance test results 2022. AMU entrance test results 2022 has been declared for various undergraduate (UG) programmes, including- BA LLB, BTech, BSc and BCom courses. Candidates who appeared for the entrance tests can check their results on the official website of the university- amu.ac.in.

AMU has also released the roll-number wise merit list of candidates who have qualified AMU entrance exam 2022. Along with the merit list, the varsity has also released a chance memo list and a special category list for admission process. While the memo list contains details, such as roll numbers and ranks of the qualified candidates, who have shortlisted for admission, the special category list entails the ranks and roll numbers of those candidates who are eligible for admission under the special category.

According to the reports, the university is likely to release the schedule for detailed counselling soon on the official website of the Controller of Examinations.

Here's a step-by-step guide for downloading AMU entrance test result 2022:

  • Visit the official website- amu.ac.in.
  • Click on the link that reads "AMU Entrance Exam Result"
  • Candidates should select their desired course result link
  • AMU entrance exam result PDF will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and check your result and take a printout of the same for future reference

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for more information and updates.

First Published: Sat, September 03 2022. 00:01 IST

