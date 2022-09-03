AMU entrance test results 2022 declared for UG courses; check details here

-
-
The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has released the entrance test results 2022. AMU entrance test results 2022 has been declared for various undergraduate (UG) programmes, including- BA LLB, BTech, BSc and BCom courses. Candidates who appeared for the entrance tests can check their results on the official website of the university- amu.ac.in.
AMU has also released the roll-number wise merit list of candidates who have qualified AMU entrance exam 2022. Along with the merit list, the varsity has also released a chance memo list and a special category list for admission process. While the memo list contains details, such as roll numbers and ranks of the qualified candidates, who have shortlisted for admission, the special category list entails the ranks and roll numbers of those candidates who are eligible for admission under the special category.
According to the reports, the university is likely to release the schedule for detailed counselling soon on the official website of the Controller of Examinations.
Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for more information and updates.
