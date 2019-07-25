AP DEECET 2019: Seat allotment result to be declared today; know details

-
-
AP DEECET Seat Allotment 2019: The Andhra Pradesh Commissioner of School Education is likely to declare the result of the second round of seat allotment for AP DEECET 2019 counselling. Candidates who participated in the second counselling round of AP DEECET 2019 will be able to check the result of seat allotments today. Candidates will be able to view the AP DEECET seat allotment result on the official website apdeecet.apcfss.in.The AP DEECET exams were conducted on May 15 and 16, 2019, through the online mode across the 13 districts of the state.
Here are steps to download AP DEECET seat allotment result 2019
Step 1: Visit the official website apdeecet.apcfss.in
Step 2: Click on the link for ‘Provisional Allotment List (Phase - II)
Step 3: Enter your District and College name
Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button
Step 5: Your AP DEECET seat allotment result will appear on the screen
Step 6: Download result for future reference.
Important note: The allotment of seats to candidates will be on the basis of ranks obtained in DEECET-2019.
CSE Andhra Pradesh is responsible for conducting the process of AP DEECET counselling. The Andhra Pradesh Commissioner of School Education conducts the test for Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) and Diploma in Pre-School Education (DPSE).