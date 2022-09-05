AP ECET counselling 2022 schedule released; check important dates here

The State Council Of Higher (APSCHE) has released the counselling schedule for Engineering Common (AP ECET) on Monday. Candidates can check the full schedule by visiting the official website- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Eligible candidates have been narrowed down for the counselling schedule on the basis of AP ECET 2022 result. The registration process for AP ECET 2022 counselling will begin from September 6 and will end on September 9. During the registration process, students can pay their fee. In order to be qualified for the counselling procedure, candidates were required to score a minimum of 25 per cent of the total marks. The AP ECET 2022 were announced on August 10.

Candidates must note that they must finish their registration process till September 9 in order to participate in the counselling process.

Following the registration process and fee payment, the verification of documents uploaded will begin from September 8 till September 11. From September 10 to 12, eligible candidates will be able to exercise the web-options. The candidates will also be given an opportunity for changing their option on September 13. On September 16, AP ECET seat allotment will be announced. Reporting at allotted institutes will begin from September 16 till September 20.



