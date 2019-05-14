AP PGECET 2019 results to be declared today: All you need to know

will release the 2019 results today. Candidates can check their 2019 Result on its official website: sche.ap.gov.in. The result will only be declared online.

In the 2019 result, the candidates will know their score, percentile, rank and qualifying status.

AP PGECET Result will be declared by on behalf of APSCHE. The qualifying percentage of AP PGECET 2019 is 25 per cent i.e., 30 marks out of a total of 120. However, there shall be no minimum qualifying marks for SC/ST category candidates.

Successful candidates of AP PGECET 2019 will be eligible to appear for counselling.

Steps to download AP PGECET Results:

Step 1: Go to the official website, sche.ap.gov.in. Click on the link AP PGECET 2019.

Step 2: After clicking the link, you will be redirected to a new page

Step 3: On the new page, the link of the result page will be available

Step 4: Enter asked credentials

Step 5: Download the result



PGECET-2019 is the Andhra Pradesh Postgraduate Common Entrance Test for admission into M E/M Tech/M Pharma courses in University Engineering / Pharmacy colleges and their affiliated colleges approved by All India Council for Technical AP PGECET 2019 was held on May 02 to 04, 2019 in computer based test mode.