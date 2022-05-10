BPSC exam paper leak: CM Nitish Kumar says guilty won't be spared

-
ALSO READ
Six killed in gas leak in Gujarat's Surat, 20 others hospitalised
Declassified report provides no support for Covid lab-leak theory: US media
One killed, 2 others hurt in a factory gas leak in Mumbai's Ghatkopar
Bihar 10th result declared on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in: 79.88% pass
Covid: No need of night curfew in Bihar, says CM Nitish Kumar
-
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said that strict action will be taken against the perpetrators of Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Preliminary exam paper leak.
"We took immediate action in the matter. We are checking where and how the paper was leaked. An enquiry has begun. Police are investigating. I have asked them to speed it up. Anyone found involved would be punished," Kumar told the media persons in Patna.
Union Minister's remarks came after the Bihar Lokasewa Commission's 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination was cancelled on Sunday due to paper leaks. The investigation was then transferred to the Economic Offences Unit (EOU).
BPSC chairman RK Mahajan had constituted a three-member inquiry to probe the paper leak after the question papers turned up on social media platforms, just before the exam was scheduled to start at 12 noon.
The panel was given 24 hours to submit its first report. But a few hours later, the commission announced that the panel has submitted its report and announced the cancellation.
Notably, over six lakh candidates were to sit for the Bihar Public Service Commission on Sunday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor