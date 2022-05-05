IIT-KGP, Virginia Tech launch online course in artificial intelligence

-
Indian Institute of Technology-Kharagpur on Thursday said it is jointly organising an online certification course in business analytics and artificial intelligence with US-based Virginia Tech.
The collaboration is a step towards addressing the challenges of intelligent computation and interpretation of data, it said.
The course, spanning over nine months from May 30, 2022 to January 7, 2023, will be open for both students and industry executives across the world.
About 100 applicants would be selected based on their academic background and working experience, IIT-Kharagpur said in a statement.
The certificate programme prepares analytical talent for today's market that demands an understanding of artificial intelligence and its applications in data analytics, an institute spokesperson said.
IIT-Kharagpur Director Prof V K Tewari said; This collaboration in business analytics and AI will encourage future leaders of transformative technology and engage them to think entrepreneurially."
He said that structured as well as unstructured data is growing significantly faster in rows and columns.
In the long term, the explainable artificial intelligence and automation will help in solving long-pending legal cases," Tewari added.
