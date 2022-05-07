No delay in NEET PG 2022 exam, fake letter being circulated: Health Min

-
ALSO READ
What are new-age fake news and misinformation?
NEET PG Counselling 2021: Understand EWS, OBC quota and what SC order means
TMS Ep115: Foreign universities, Naushad Forbes, market, fake news
Facebook, Instagram are hot spots for fake Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Chanel
Doctors' group urges minister to postpone NEET PG 2022 scheduled for May 21
-
The Union Health Ministry on Saturday clarified that the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 has not been postponed, adding that a letter being circulated in this regard is fake.
The Ministry said that the fake letter is being circulated in the name of National Board of Examinations (NBEMS).
"The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Govt of India, has directed that over five thousand interns are ineligible for the exams and due to insufficient time between the counseling of previous NEET PG and exams hence conduct of NEET PG 2022 examination scheduled to be held on May 21, 2022 is to be postponed," reads the letter being circulated on social media.
It also added that the NEET PG 2022 will commence on July 9.
In response to the letter, the Ministry said: "It has come to the notice of NBEMS that some unscrupulous elements are circulating false and bogus information using spoofed notices in the name of NBEMS."
It said that all stakeholders have been advised not to be misled by any unverified notice and should cross verify any information regarding NBEMS through its website.
--IANS
avr/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor