BSE Odisha to announce class 10 results on July 6; here's how to check

The Board of Secondary (BSE), will announce the on Wednesday at 1 pm, following which who appeared for the examination can check their at — bseodisha.ac.in or bseodisha.nic.in.

The board examinations were conducted from April 29 to May 6 in an offline pen and paper mode by following all the guidelines provided by the government.

Once the are declared, the class 10 will be able to check their score cards online at bseodisha.ac.in or bseodisha.nic.in. The online marksheet will act as provisional result certificate which can be used to seek admission to class 11.

The original marksheet will be released by the board later which the can collect from their respective schools.

The exam was conducted out of 80 marks for all subjects except the vocational trades and the third language. The evaluation process of answer papers was started at 58 evaluation centres on May 21.

In 2021, the examination was called off due to Covid-19 pandemic and students were marked on the basis of the assignments.

A total number of 574,125 students registered to appear in the 2021 examination, of which 562,010 students declared passed and promoted. The overall passing percentage recorded was 97.89 per cent.