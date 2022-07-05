BSE Odisha to announce class 10 results on July 6; here's how to check

-
ALSO READ
BSE Odisha 10 Result: Date and time for HSC results to be announced today
Bihar 10th result declared on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in: 79.88% pass
ISC, ICSE Result 2022 for Sem 1 declared on cisce.org: How to check marks
Heatwave sears Odisha, Bhubaneswar records season's highest of 41.7 deg C
PSEB Class 10 results 2022: Punjab board likely to declare marks today
-
The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha will announce the class 10 results on Wednesday at 1 pm, following which students who appeared for the examination can check their results at — bseodisha.ac.in or bseodisha.nic.in.
The board examinations were conducted from April 29 to May 6 in an offline pen and paper mode by following all the guidelines provided by the government.
Once the results are declared, the class 10 Odisha students will be able to check their score cards online at bseodisha.ac.in or bseodisha.nic.in. The online marksheet will act as provisional result certificate which can be used to seek admission to class 11.
The original marksheet will be released by the board later which the students can collect from their respective schools.
The exam was conducted out of 80 marks for all subjects except the vocational trades and the third language. The evaluation process of answer papers was started at 58 evaluation centres on May 21.
In 2021, the examination was called off due to Covid-19 pandemic and students were marked on the basis of the assignments.
A total number of 574,125 students registered to appear in the 2021 examination, of which 562,010 students declared passed and promoted. The overall passing percentage recorded was 97.89 per cent.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor