BSEB to declare Bihar Class 10 matric result on June 20 on biharboard.ac.in

BSEB Class 10 result 2018: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to announce the Bihar Class 10 Matric Result 2018, or Bihar board matric result 2018, on June 20 on its official website biharboard.ac.in or biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. As of now, the time of the results will be out is unknown. However, most likely the Bihar class 10 results will be announced after 3 pm on June 20, 2018.

Bihar board class 10th students will also be able to check their Matric results on third-party websites such as bihar.indiaresults.com and examresults.net. There has been speculation about the Bihar 10th result date since May, and the board has since released results for its 12th class exams.

On June 20, 2018, the fate of nearly 1.8 million students will be decided.This year, during the intermediate (Class 12) result declaration, the result was hosted on the website three hours after it was declared by the State Minister.

The Bihar board conducted the class 10 matric examination from February 21st to 28th at around 1,400 centres. Last year, Bihar matric results were declared on June 22nd and the pass percentage was 50.12%, reports the portal scroll.in



Here how to check the Bihar 10th results or Bihar matric results



Step 1: Log on to the Bihar board (BSEB) official website: biharboard.ac.in or biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in



Step 2: Click on the Bihar 10th Result 2018 or BSEB Class 10 Matric Result 2018 or BSEB Matric results 2018. You can also check your marks in the results section present right hand side of the website beside contact us.

Enter your roll number and the Bihar Board Class 10 matric results 2018 will appearDownload the Bihar Board Matric result and take a print out for further reference