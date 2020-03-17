BSMEB Fauquania result 2020, Maulvi result out on bsmeb.org; know details

-
BSMEB Fauquania result 2020/Maulvi result: Bihar Senior Madarsa Education Board has declared the BSMEB Fauquania result 2020 (Class 10) and BSMEB Maulvi result (Class 12). The results are available on the official websites - bsmeb.org and bsmeb.online. The results are displayed at Netaji A N Sinha Institute, Gandhi Maidan in Patna.
BSMEB Fauquania/Maulvi Result 2020: Steps to check marks
Step 1: Visit the official website bsmeb.org or bsmeb.online
Step 2: Click on Fauquania Result 2020 or Moulvi Result 2020 link
Step 3: Type in your roll number and roll code
Step 4: Your results will be displayed
Step 5: Download it for future reference
About BSMEB Fauquania 2020
This year, 64,290 out of 71,284 candidates cleared the examination. The pass percentage was around 92.62. In the Fauquania examination, around 2,244 candidates secured 60% or more. 53,289 got second division while 8,757 candidates managed to clear the examination with third division. Around 42 male and 57 female non-Muslim candidates also cleared the Fauquania examination this year.
About BSMEB Maulvi result 2020
For the Maulvi examination the pass percentage was 96.31 per cent. Out of 27,221 around 25,223 candidates cleared the Maulvi exams. Around 28 non-Muslim (10 male and 18 female) candidates have also passed the examination.