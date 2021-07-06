CBSE 10th, 12th board exams: Difference between 1st and 2nd term explained

Board exam scheme: The Central Board of Secondary (CBSE) on Monday unveiled a special assessment scheme for class 10 and 12 board exams for academic session 2021-22 in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the new scheme, academic session will be divided into two terms with 50 per cent syllabus in each term.

"The syllabus for the academic session 2021-22 will be divided into two terms by following a systematic approach by looking into the interconnectivity of concepts and topics by the Subject Experts," said.

First term exams to be held in November-December and second term examinations will be scheduled in March-April.

If you are appearing for board exams in 2022, here’s what you need to keep in mind:

first term exams

Flexible schedule: The CBSE Term 1 exams will be conducted at the end of the first term in a flexible schedule between November-December 2021. Dates will be notified subsequently.

Exam pattern: CBSE Term 1 will mostly involve Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) including case-based MCQs and MCQs on assertion-reasoning type. The exam will cover only 50 per cent of the entire syllabus.

CBSE exam duration: The exams will be of 90 minutes each

CBSE result: The responses that will be recorded on OMR sheets will be scanned and uploaded at the CBSE portal or alternatively evaluated and marks uploaded by the schools on the very same day.

Term 1 exam marks will contribute to the final overall score of students.

CBSE term 1 exam

CBSE syllabus: The Term 2 or year-end examinations will be based on the rationalised syllabus of the second term i.e., 50 per cent of the entire syllabus.



CBSE 2nd term exam date: This term exams will be held around March-April 2022 at examination centres fixed by the board.

Exam duration and format: Unlike Term 1, Term 2 papers will be of 2 hours and have questions of different formats including case-based, situation-based, open ended-short answer, long answer type.

In case the situation is not conducive to a descriptive examination, a 90-minute MCQ-based exam will be conducted at the end of Term 2 too.

Marks of Term 2 examination would contribute to the final overall score.

The final direction in this regard will be conveyed to schools by the Examination Unit of the Board.