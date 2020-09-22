CBSE Compartment 2020: 10th, 12th exams today; know important instructions

Compartment Exam 2020: The Central Board of Secondary (CBSE) will conduct compartment exams for Class 10 and Class 12 students from today. As many as 1,50,198 students from 10th and 87,651 students from 12th board exams were placed in the compartment category after result 2020 was announced. compartment exam date sheet and admit card have already been released on the official website, cbse.nic.in. This year's compartment exams are being held even as the country deals with the coronavirus pandemic.

Why are CBSE compartment exams held

Candidates who do not qualify for higher in the Class 10, 12 results are given another opportunity to pass during the compartment exam.

CBSE compartment exams 2020: Important instructions for candidates amid Covid-19

The Supreme Court allowed the exams to be held after CBSE committed to increase the number of test centres.

Here are the instructions

Candidates must wear face masks covering nose and mouth, and hand gloves.

Candidates must bring their personal hand sanitizer.

Parents must inform their children about COVID-19 precautions and ensure that they are not sick.

Social distancing is to be followed

CBSE 10th, 12th result 2020

The CBSE 10th, 12th results were declared in July. This year, the pass percentage of the Class 10 board exam stood at 91.46%. In Class 12 results, the pass percentage this year was 88.78%.