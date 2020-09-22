CBSE Compartment 2020: 10th, 12th exams today; know important instructions

-
ALSO READ
CBSE result 2020 declared: Where and how to check CBSE 10th result 2020
CBSE result 2020 update: CBSE 10th result to be declared tomorrow
CBSE result 2020: CBSE 12th, 10th result to be declared by July 15
CBSE result 2020: Trivandrum sees highest pass percentage, Patna lowest
CBSE result 2020 date for 10th, 12th board exams not announced yet
-
CBSE Compartment Exam 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct compartment exams for Class 10 and Class 12 students from today. As many as 1,50,198 students from 10th and 87,651 students from 12th board exams were placed in the compartment category after CBSE result 2020 was announced. CBSE compartment exam date sheet and admit card have already been released on the official website, cbse.nic.in. This year's compartment exams are being held even as the country deals with the coronavirus pandemic.
Why are CBSE compartment exams held
Candidates who do not qualify for higher education in the Class 10, 12 results are given another opportunity to pass during the compartment exam.
CBSE compartment exams 2020: Important instructions for candidates amid Covid-19
The Supreme Court allowed the exams to be held after CBSE committed to increase the number of test centres.
Here are the instructions
Candidates must wear face masks covering nose and mouth, and hand gloves.
Candidates must bring their personal hand sanitizer.
Parents must inform their children about COVID-19 precautions and ensure that they are not sick.
Social distancing is to be followed
CBSE 10th, 12th result 2020
The CBSE 10th, 12th results were declared in July. This year, the pass percentage of the Class 10 board exam stood at 91.46%. In Class 12 results, the pass percentage this year was 88.78%.