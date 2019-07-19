CBSE 12th compartment result declared on cbse.nic.in; all you need to know

12th compartment result 2019: The Central Board of Secondary (CBSE) on Thursday declared 12th compartment result 2019. The students who appeared in this examination can check their results on the official websites cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

The 12th compartment examination was held on July 2, 2019.

compartment result 2019 class 12: Steps to check and download marks

— Visit the official websites cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in

— Click on the ‘result link’

— Enter your roll number, school number, centre number and admit card id

— Results will appear on the screen. Download it for future use.

New rules on CBSE compartment exams:

CBSE students get three chances to appear compartment exams from the 2020 academic session, while candidates who failed will be allowed to appear for the examination next year and practical marks will be carried forward.

According to CBSE, a candidate placed in a compartment might reappear the exam to be held in July or August the same year and avail of the second chance in March/April next year.

To pass CBSE compartment 10th and 12th exams, candidates need to score at least 33 per cent in theory and practical, as well as the aggregate.