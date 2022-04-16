CBSE may restore board formats for Class 10th, 12th to pre-pandemic levels

-
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has bifurcated the board exams (Class 10 and Class 12) into two different phases for the academic session of 2021-22, but the Ministry of Education wants only one phase of exams, like it was in the pre-oandemic era.
Following instructions from the ministry, CBSE may restore the pre-pandemic format of board exams from next year. Once the CBSE restores the old pattern of board exams, neither two phases nor flexible practical pattern will be available for the students.
According to a senior official in the Education Ministry, the single term board exams for Class 10 and Class 12 may return from the 2022-23 academic session.
For the present academic session, the first phase of board exams was completed in December last year. According to the CBSE, the second phase of exams will start from April 26 in offline mode.
In 2020 and 2021, the board exams could not be conducted owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.
