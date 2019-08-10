CBSE hikes fees: Class 10, 12 board exam, migration fees more than doubled

If you are appearing for the Central Board of Secondary (CBSE) examinations this year, be ready to fork out more money for exam resgistration. Starting this year, has increased its fees for Class 10 and Class 12 by 200 per cent and 40 per cent, respectively, to Rs 1,500 each.

has also more than doubled the migration fees from Rs 150 to Rs 350. Students who have not cleared their examinations and are re-seeking admission will have to shell out Rs 5,000.

While private school students might not be much affected, the move could be a cause for concern among government school students. "They hardly have money to buy books," the Times of India quoted Robin Aggarwal, principal of Mohali's Learning Paths School, as saying.



The registration fees for Class 10 students have increased by over 200 per cent and over 40 per cent for Class 12 students.

fee hike Registration fee 2019 2018 Class 10 Rs 1500 Rs 450 Class 12 Rs 1500 Rs 1050

Note: For SC/ST students the fees have been hikes from Rs 50 to Rs 1,200

Moreover, the Delhi government had announced in June that it would pay the CBSE board exam registration fee of students studying in Class 10 and Class 12 government schools, but it is still working out the funding arrangements.

"If any student has already paid the fees, the government will reimburse it,” said a government official.

The last date for paying the CBSE registration fees is October 15, after which a penalty of Rs 2,000 would be imposed.

While some parents and teachers have spoken against this hike, CBSE has justified the move by saying fees have been increased after a gap of five years.