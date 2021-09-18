CBSE to conduct 15th edition of CTET 2021 from December 16 to January 13

-
-
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Saturday announced that the 15th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) in CBT (Computer Based Test) mode will be held from December 16, 2021 to January 13, 2022.
As per a statement released by CBSE, the test will be conducted in 20 languages and the exact date for the test will be intimated on the admit card of the candidate.
The detailed information bulletin will be available on CTET official website https://ctet.nic.in from September 20.
CBSE informed that the containing details of examination, syllabus, languages, eligibility criteria, examination fee, examination cities and important dates will be available on the website.
The aspiring candidates have to apply online only through the CTET website. The application process will start from September 20 onwards and the last date for submitting the application is October 19.
The application fees for the general and OBC category is Rs 1,000 for only Paper I or II whereas it will be Rs 1,200 for both the papers.
For ST or SC categories and differently-abled persons, the fees for Paper I or II will be Rs 500 and Rs 600 for both papers.
