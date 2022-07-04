COMEDK UGET result 2022 to be declared tomorrow: Here's how to check

-
The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will release the results of COMEDK Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) on July 5.
The authorities will release the COMEDK UGET rank list 2022 on the official website – comedk.org. Candidates will be able to check their COMEDK rank by logging in to the candidate portal.
The shortlisted candidates on the basis of the rank list will be eligible to participate in the counselling process, which typically lasts for three sessions.
Candidates will be able to view the COMEDK 2022 result by logging in with their COMEDK application sequence number/User ID and password.
Candidates should know that the cut-off for the COMEDK UGET will differ for each course and college and would depend on a number of variables, including the number of seats available, the number of applicants for the exam, and others.
Karnataka Professional Colleges Foundation, in order to offer a fair testing procedure to determine merit of students seeking admission to the member institutions, formed COMEDK. It has been assigned the task of organising a common entrance test for the academic year 2022-2023.
The UGET 2022 was held on June 19 for candidates seeking admissions to BE or BTech courses offered by the participating institutes in the state.
Along with the result, the authorities will also release the candidate's rank card. The candidates should keep it safely for the counselling and admission process.
