Commendable how teachers ensured education of students during Covid-19: PM

Prime Minister on Sunday greeted the teaching fraternity on Teachers' Day, and said it was commendable how have innovated and ensured the journey of continues in Covid times.

He also paid tributes to former president S Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary which is celebrated as Teacher's Day.

"On Teachers' Day, greetings to the entire teaching fraternity, which has always played a pivotal role in nurturing young minds," Modi tweeted



It is commendable how have innovated and ensured the journey of continues in Covid times, he said.

"I pay my respects to Dr S Radhakrishnan on his Jayanti and recall his distinguished scholarship as well as contributions to our nation," Modi said in another tweet.

