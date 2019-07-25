CTET Answer Key 2019 released on ctet.nic.in: Know important instructions

CTET Answer Key 2019: The Central Board of Secondary (CBSE) on Wednesday released the answer key for Central Teacher Eligibility Test or CTET. The CTET Answer Key 2019 was announced on the official websites ctet.nic.in and nic.in. Do note that the Answer Key for 2019 will only be available on CTET and CBSE Official websites till July 26, 11:509 pm.

So, if the candidates wish to challenge the CTET CBSE Answer Key 2019, they should do it before the deadline.

CBSE CTET official answer key 2019 released: How to check online

Step 1: Visit the official website of CTET or CBSE at ctet.nic.in or cbse.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on “Download CBSE CTET answer key 2019' link.

Step 3: A pdf file with answer keys will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Step 5: In case of any correction in the answer key, challenge the answer on or before July 26.

The CBSE CTET recruitment exam is being conducted to fill the posts of in government schools such as Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, Central Tibetan Schools and other government schools.

CBSE CTET answer key: Fee

In order to challenge the CTET answer key, candidates have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 1,000.

How to challenge CTET answer key

1. Visit ctet.nic.in or cbse.nic.in

2. Click on 'View image of OMR shee, view and challenge Answer keys CTET July 2019

3. Dowload OMR sheet by entering your roll number and Date of Birth

4. Review the OMR sheet thoroughly.

5. To challenge the answer key, click on "Submission of key challenge for CTET July 2019."

6. Enter your roll number and date of birth.

7. Select the answer you want to challenge. Make a non-refundable fee of Rs 1,000