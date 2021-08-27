Delhi schools to re-open from September 1 in phased manner

-
ALSO READ
Kerala CM hints at complete shutdown in districts with high positivity rate
Karur Vysya Bank donates Rs 1 cr to TN State Disaster Management Authority
Cyclone Tauktae intensifies after ploughing through Kerala, Karnataka, Goa
K'taka evacuates 31,360 people from flood hit Belagavi, Uttar Kannada
Assam issues fresh Covid-19 restrictions; essential shops to shut at 11 am
-
Schools in the national capital will reopen in a phased manner from September 1, according to sources.
A decision in this regard was taken at the meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday.
"Reopening of schools will begin in phased manner. Classes for 9-12 grades will begin from September 1 and that for 6-8 grades from September 8," a source said.
The decision came following a marked improvement in the COVID-19 situation in Delhi, following a recent brutal second wave of the infection which claimed many lives, with the shortage of oxygen at hospitals across the city adding to the woes
Schools in the national capital were ordered shut last year in March ahead of a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.
The Delhi government recently announced partial reopening of schools and allowed class X and XII students to visit schools for admission-related work, practical activities and counselling sessions.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor