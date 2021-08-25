Tomar to launch programme for Karnataka farmers' children on Sep 5

Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai on Wednesday discussed various issues related to with Union Agriculture Minister and invited him for the launch of a scholarship programme for children of the state's on September 5.

After taking oath on July 28, Bommai had announced the scholarship programme for these children (class 11 to post graduate).

"On September 5, he (Tomar) will visit Bengaluru for the launch of a scholarship programme," Bommai told reporters after meeting Tomar.

It was also discussed how both the Centre and the state can boost the agriculture sector in Karnataka, specially doubling farmers' income, he said.

Tomar also informed in the meeting that the Centre has given approval for procurement of green gram at minimum support price in Karnataka, he added.

Union Minister of State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje, minister for water resources Govinda Karjol and Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Manjunath Prasad were also present in the meeting.

Later, Bommai also called on Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and sought early approval for pending projects struck in interstate river water disputes related to Cauvery, Krishna and Mahadayi rivers.

"A detailed discussion was held for two hours on various pending projects struck in interstate river water disputes. The minister responded positively," he said.

On Upper Krishna Stage-3 project case pending in Supreme Court, Bommai said approval was sought for implementation of projects on the share of water allocated to

Since the Telangana government has withdrawn its writ petition, Karnataka will have no problem in using its share of water, he said.

On Mekedatu project on Cauvery river, he said he sought early approval of the drinking water project meant to fulfill the demand of Bengaluru.

"A Detailed Project Report (DPR) has been submitted to Central Water Commission (CWC). The Union Minister said the DPR will be taken up in the next agenda of the Cauvery Water Management Authority meeting," Bommai said.

Shekhawat also informed that a proposal to declare national status for Upper Bhadra Project will be moved for cabinet approval, he said.

The Yethinahole drinking water project for drought prone districts was also discussed.

Mekedatu drinking water project, Upper Krishna project, Kalasa-Bandurinala project (Mahadayi) are awaiting the Centre's clearance. The state is also awaiting national status for Upper Bhadra project.

Bommai also expressed concern in the meeting over Tamil Nadu taking up an intra state river linking project on Cauvery and said it was not legally acceptable.

The Union Minister has asked the Karnataka government to submit in written about the issue and it will be done soon, he said.

"I have requested the Centre to stand with Karnataka on river water dispute issues as per the law. I believe the issues will be resolved," he added.

Bommai also said he will have a meeting on Thursday with legal officers here on pending court cases related to Cauvery and Krishna river water interstate disputes.

He is also scheduled to meet Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and attend a wreath laying ceremony at the Police Memorial Hall here.

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar and Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani are accompanying Bommai on his two-day visit.

