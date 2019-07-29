Delhi University to release DU 6th cut-off list on August 1 at du.ac.in

6th cut off 2019: The (DU) is going to release the sixth cut-off list on August 1, 2019, for admission to various undergraduate courses in colleges. 6th cut-off list 2019 will be released on DU’s official website du.ac.in.

Earlier, on July 26, the had announced it would declare the 6th cut-off list on August 1 and the seventh, in case there are vacant seats in colleges. After the publication of DU 6th cut-off list on August 1, 2019, the document verification and admission approval process will start from the same day and will be finished on August 3.

Admission process under the DU 5th cut-off list ended on July 23, 2019. According to reports, over 63,000 admissions have been made for merit-based undergraduate courses. The said a two-day special drive will be conducted from July 29 to help students who have missed out on applying in their respective reserved categories in the first attempt.





"The applicants belonging to reserved categories and quotas who inadvertently missed to apply in their respective categories, can now do so by requesting a change, if any, in their categories," the varsity said. Non-Collegiate Women's Board (NCWEB) applicants whose admissions were approved, but could not pay fee during the stipulated time shall also be given another chance.





DU cut-off list 2019: Steps to check

Visit the official website du.ac.in

Click on the link 'sixth cut-off list'

Download the DU 6th cut-off list once it appears on the screen





Important dates to remember

Special Drive (Online Rectification of Category): July 29 to 30, 2019

DU 6th cut off 2019: August 1, 2019

Document verification and admission process: August 1 to 3, 2019

DU 7th cut off 2019: August 6, 2019

Document verification and admission process: August 6 to 8, 2019

Students awaiting DU cut off lists 2019 can visit the official website of DU to get the compiled list of the cut-off percentage of all the colleges affiliated to the Delhi University. The DU 7th cut off list will be released only after the final status of the DU 6th cut-off list and on the basis of the number of vacant seats available.