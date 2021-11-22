DMK to raise abolition of NEET in Parliament during winter session

-
ALSO READ
Bill seeking exemption for Tamil Nadu from NEET tabled in Assembly
Amid student suicide over NEET, CM introduces Bill to exempt TN from test
Medical entrance exam NEET to have centre in Dubai this year: Officials
Tamil Nadu CM Stalin seeks KCR's support for demand to abolish NEET
NEET UG 2021 to be held on Sept 12, application process to start on Tuesday
-
The DMK will raise the issue of abolishing the NEET exam in the winter session of Parliament. The party which had promised the people of Tamil Nadu to abolish NEET once it assumes office, has been trying to create awareness that the examination leaves out bright students who are from rural backgrounds. It has been stressing that those who get proper entrance coaching classes are benefitting from the test.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin chaired a meeting of the DMK parliamentarians on Sunday and stressed the need to take up the issue of NEET in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.
A senior DMK parliamentarian told IANS that "The Chief Minister has directed all of us to be prepared on NEET with facts and figures readily available and to raise the issue in whatever little time one gets to speak in Parliament. After the government has withdrawn the farm laws, we are expecting that there would be a favourable decision against NEET."
The DMK is the third largest political party after the BJP and the Congress. Therefore, its MPs raising the issue of NEET in Parliament cannot be easily ignored by the government.
A senior DMK leader who was privy to the proceedings of the meeting held at the party headquarters on Sunday said the meet began by observing a one-minute silence remembering the farmers who lost their lives during the agitation.
At the meeting, a resolution was passed urging the Centre to table the Bill repealing the three farm laws on the first day of the winter session of Parliament.
--IANS
aal/sks/bg
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor